Schools apologise after video clips show students using racist language

Schools apologise after video clips show students using racist language
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Management at two secondary schools in Athlone have apologised after video clips involving its students emerged in which racist language was used.

The boards of management at Athlone Community College and nearby Our Lady's Bower responded after an online petition on change.org referred to video content involving its students. The petition - which as of last night had more than 3,700 signatures - made other allegations and called for an investigation.

In a statement issued by its Principal, Eileen Donohoe, Athlone Community College said: "In recent days it has come to our attention that one of our students has participated in a number of deeply offensive video clips which have been posted, and have caused genuine hurt and upset.

"Athlone Community College wishes to express its sincere regret for such hurt and upset.

"Any student who breaches the College’s policies faces disciplinary action, and any conduct which may be criminal is reported to the Garda authorities."

The Chairperson of the board of management of Our Lady's Bower school, Joe O'Brien, issued a separate statement.

"It has come to the attention of the Board of Management of Our Lady’s Bower that three of its students were involved in the creation of a highly offensive video, outside of school hours in 2019, in which students used racist terms.

"The Board of Management is extremely shocked at the content of the video and expresses its regret at the upset that this video has caused to the school community and to the wider community."

It also referred to an older issue. "The school musical Hairspray 2013 very regrettably used blackface to enable the performance. This was wholly unacceptable. We deeply regret and apologise for all and any offence caused by this production.

"The school takes very seriously all allegations of racism. The board of management of the school is establishing an independent review of policy and practice to ensure that our school is a safe and inclusive environment for all."

"The school takes very seriously all allegations of racism. The board of management of the school is establishing an independent reviewof policy and practice to ensure that our school is a safe and inclusive environment for all."

Petitioner Valerie Oyiki described the language used in the video as "dehumanising" and said there should be an investigation.

The Garda Press Office said it was aware of a video circulating online and that enquiries are ongoing into its content.

"Any person with evidence of an alleged criminal act, in whatever format, should bring that evidence to An Garda Síochána in order that the matter can be investigated in accordance with law."

RacismWestmeath. AthloneTOPIC: Racism

