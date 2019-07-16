News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Schoolgirl who fractured her ankle jumping off trampoline settles case for €35k

Schoolgirl who fractured her ankle jumping off trampoline settles case for €35k
Shauna O'Gorman's father Joseph O'Gorman outside court today. Pic: Collins
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 03:44 PM

A schoolgirl who fractured her ankle as she jumped off a trampoline four years ago has settled her High Court action for €35,000.

Shauna O'Gorman, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told, was attending a gymnastic event as part of a school tour and the children were lining up and taking turns jumping on the trampoline.

The girl had already jumped on the trampoline once and was just finishing her second go when the accident happened as she jumped off.

Shauna O'Gorman, now aged 13 of Shanliss Avenue, Santry, had through her father Joseph O'Gorman sued Irish Gymnastics Ltd, trading as Gymnastics Ireland with offices at Blanchardstown, Dublin and which carries on business at Excel Gymnastics, Celbridge Industrial Estate, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, as a result of the accident on June 12, 2015.

Shauna was on the premises as part of a school tour group and was participating in an activity of jumping on the trampoline when the accident occurred.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to direct the activity appropriately and an alleged failure to ensure the matting was properly and appropriately placed.

It was further claimed a hazard was allegedly allowed to be exposed in the activity area.

READ MORE

Occupiers of building deemed not safe to live in ordered by court to leave property

The claims were denied and it was contended there was alleged negligence on the part of the little girl who, it was claimed, landed on a crash mat in an awkward manner and that she had also allegedly failed to say she previously had broken her left foot.

It was also claimed the girl allegedly failed to follow the specific and repeated instructions given to her regarding the correct way to land on the mats.

Shauna's counsel, Sara Moorehead SC, told the court that the children were jumping on to matting on the floor and an independent witness on their side, another parent, would say she felt the mats on the floor were not close enough together.

The fracture of the ankle, counsel said, was "uneventful" and an MRI last year showed the child's ankle was back to normal.

The court heard the little girl had a plaster on her ankle and could not go on holiday to Turkey for the first week of the family holiday that year but was allowed to fly for the second week.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one and there was a risk if the case went on Shauna may not succeed.

READ MORE

High Court rules against environmental campaigner in challenge to College Green plaza

More on this topic

Garda admits to possessing around €100 worth of cocaineGarda admits to possessing around €100 worth of cocaine

Jail for man discovered with large amount of stolen money in underwearJail for man discovered with large amount of stolen money in underwear

Judge rules man is unfit to stand in sexual assault trial due to mental disorderJudge rules man is unfit to stand in sexual assault trial due to mental disorder

Wexford man avoids jail after agreeing not to interfere with property in receivershipWexford man avoids jail after agreeing not to interfere with property in receivership

courttrampolineTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live 'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live

Eamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into GovernmentEamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into Government

Grieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstopGrieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstop

Dad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay openDad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay open


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »