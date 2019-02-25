NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Schoolgirl, 9, dies after road collision in Co Armagh

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 06:47 PM

A nine-year-old girl has died in a car crash in Co Armagh.

The schoolgirl, from the Richill area, died following a road traffic collision on the Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh, today.

The young girl was a back seat passenger in the single vehicle collision involving a Peugeot 407, which occurred at around 9am.

Chief Inspector O’Connor said: “Tragically Patrycja, who was a student at Hardy Memorial Primary School in Richill, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

“The Hamiltonsbawn Road remains closed at this time as our inquiries into the collision continue.”

- Press Association

