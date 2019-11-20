News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Schoolboy left with 'blemish' on his cheek after Aer Lingus incident settles for €15k

By Ray Managh
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 01:53 PM

A schoolboy, who was injured on an Aer Lingus plane while travelling to New York, has been awarded €15,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Owen Donnelly, counsel for 11-year-old Dylan Lynch told Judge John O’Connor today that he was seated beside his mother, Ann Lynch, awaiting take-off from Dublin airport in March 2018.

As they waited while the plane was prepared, part of the bulkhead above their seats fell and struck Dylan, of Cahernorry, Ballysimon, Co Limerick, in the face. The incident had not interfered with the flight schedule.

Mr Donnelly, who appeared with Thomas Dowling of Hogan Dowling McNamara Solicitors, said Dylan, who was treated by his mother immediately after the incident, had been left with a small red scar on his left cheek.

He told Judge O’Connor that the injury had recovered to something more like a blemish on Dylan’s cheek and the airline had made a settlement offer of €12,000 to the boy.

Judge O’Connor, having looked at the scar, said he felt the damages should be more in the line of €15,000 for Dylan and adjourned the proceedings briefly to allow the boy’s solicitors contact the airline with regard to his remarks.

Shortly afterwards Mr Donnelly told the court that the airline had revised its offer upwards to €15,000 after having been contacted by Mr Dowling.

He said he was now recommending acceptance of the offer by the court. Judge O’Connor approved the settlement with costs.

