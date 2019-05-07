NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
School secures planning as board rejects appeals

File image.
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 04:10 AM

Planning permission has been secured for a new primary school in Douglas, despite opposition from some local residents and a pitch and putt club.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected several appeals against the decision of Cork County Council to approve the development of a permanent home for the Douglas-Rochestown Educate Together national school at Carr’s Hill on the Carrigaline Rd at Maryborough.

The planning appeals authority said the new school building, subject to a number of planning conditions, would not adversely affect the residential or visual amenities of the area or create a traffic hazard in the vicinity.

The Department of Education, which had applied for planning permission for the school, said it was required as pupils were currently based in temporary accommodation on the grounds of Douglas Hall AFC and Garryduff Sports Centre.

It also agreed to certain changes to its original plans for the school to address the concerns of objectors, including the type of fencing used to separate adjoining properties and the provision of a ball-stop net next to the grounds of Douglas Pitch and Putt Club.

While the main concern of opponents was the impact that a new school would have on traffic in the area, the Department of Education said the net effect of relocating the existing temporary school accommodation would be to reduce overall traffic on the local road network.

The pitch and putt club claimed the design of the school was “out of character for the area” and would have “disastrous consequence” for the course.

Club secretary Peter Gregson described the historic ability of stray balls to enter the school site as “a valuable asset”.

