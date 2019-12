School secretaries will strike for a day next year in an escalation of a row over pay.

The Forsa union says they will revert back to industrial action after discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission broke down today.

An offer to increase their pay by 1.5% has been rejected as most school secretaries earn just €12,500 a year and have to sign on during holidays.

The strike will take place on January 10, 2020, and will be followed by a work-to-rule.