School parking plans in Cloyne get green light

Plans for new vehicular access point and expanded parking facilities at a school in Cloyne, Co Cork, have been approved despite objections from a number of local residents.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal by some residents of Spittal Cottages in the town against the decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for 27 extra car park spaces for staff and a coach set down area at Cloyne National School.

The ruling clears the way for the school to proceed with a planning application for a two-storey extension to construct four classrooms after it was deferred last year due to the lack of car parking facilities in the area.

Opponents of the new facilities were upset over the proximity of a proposed boundary wall for the car park to their properties as well as the new vehicular access point to the school via the Meadow Farm estate.

They claimed the replacement of a 75cm-high stone wall with a 1.8m palisade fence and 1.4m-high hedgerow would reduce the levels of natural light into their homes and result in a loss of privacy. They also expressed concern about traffic, safety, and noise pollution.

The school’s board of management rejected setting backing the boundary wall by 2m as suggested by the objectors, claiming the proposal was not acceptable and would set an undesirable precedent.

The school also disputed claims of the existence of a right of way for accessing the rear of the properties from the school as well as claims that the site was prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain.

Cloyne National School said a barrier would be installed to restrict access to the staff car park.

An Bord Pleanála said the proposed development “would not seriously injure the amenities of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience” subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions.