News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

School parking plans in Cloyne get green light

School parking plans in Cloyne get green light
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Friday, August 23, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Plans for new vehicular access point and expanded parking facilities at a school in Cloyne, Co Cork, have been approved despite objections from a number of local residents.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal by some residents of Spittal Cottages in the town against the decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for 27 extra car park spaces for staff and a coach set down area at Cloyne National School.

The ruling clears the way for the school to proceed with a planning application for a two-storey extension to construct four classrooms after it was deferred last year due to the lack of car parking facilities in the area.

Opponents of the new facilities were upset over the proximity of a proposed boundary wall for the car park to their properties as well as the new vehicular access point to the school via the Meadow Farm estate.

They claimed the replacement of a 75cm-high stone wall with a 1.8m palisade fence and 1.4m-high hedgerow would reduce the levels of natural light into their homes and result in a loss of privacy. They also expressed concern about traffic, safety, and noise pollution.

READ MORE

Q&A: What you need to know as the Government decide to publish report on Public Services Card

The school’s board of management rejected setting backing the boundary wall by 2m as suggested by the objectors, claiming the proposal was not acceptable and would set an undesirable precedent.

The school also disputed claims of the existence of a right of way for accessing the rear of the properties from the school as well as claims that the site was prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain.

Cloyne National School said a barrier would be installed to restrict access to the staff car park.

An Bord Pleanála said the proposed development “would not seriously injure the amenities of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience” subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions.

More on this topic

Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kidsLearning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

McDonald: Education Minister must 'come clean' over scale of school safety crisisMcDonald: Education Minister must 'come clean' over scale of school safety crisis

Company at centre of safety probe accuses education department of ‘secrecy’Company at centre of safety probe accuses education department of ‘secrecy’

Lindsay Woods: I still panic at the dreaded back to school organisationLindsay Woods: I still panic at the dreaded back to school organisation

TOPIC: School

More in this Section

60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit

Stormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warnsStormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warns

Spike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction awardSpike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction award

All Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festivalAll Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festival


Lifestyle

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »