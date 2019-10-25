News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
School objects to proposed injection room after pupils see woman collapse from overdose

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 12:06 PM

A school in Dublin city centre has objected to a supervised injecting room in the area after young pupils witnessed a woman overdose on heroin.

Children as young as five witnessed a woman collapse from a heroin overdose outside their school.

The incident happened last month in full view of students at St Audoen's National School and the woman was revived at the scene.

A supervised injection room is being proposed at the Merchant's Quay drug treatment centre which backs on to the school.

Principal Meagher said drug use is not something children should see.

She said: "Our junior and senior infants were leaving school as normal and parents notified me that there was a woman unresponsive across the road in full view of the school.

"Unfortunately she overdosed, so myself and the caretaker and a few of the parents assisted. Not a nice thing for anyone to see, I'd imagine, but very confusing and very distressing for small children aged around five and six."

She also said if the service eventually gets the green light, it will cause significant problems for the school.

Principal Meagher said: "It does sound horrific, but unfortunately it is pretty commonplace. The current situation in Merchant's Quay and the service already being provided is immensely problematic for us as a school in terms of our child protection ability.

"That is a huge issue. If this goes ahead, there are significant problems going to arise.

