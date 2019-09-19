News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

School kids to take to the streets to protest climate change tomorrow

School kids to take to the streets to protest climate change tomorrow
Climate activist Greta Thunberg
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Up to 15,000 school students are expected to take to the streets tomorrow for the third national demonstration for climate change.

It is part of a global movement by young people campaigning for radical and systemic action on the climate crisis.

However, Blackrock College in Dublin has questioned why the protest has to take place on a school day.

The school is encouraging parents to send their sons to school tomorrow as normal.

The Fridays for Future movement developed after teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg, began staging protests outside the Swedish parliament last year.

Ireland South MEP, Grace O'Sullivan, who is join the protests in Waterford tomorrow, says the strikes are having an impact.

"I can tell you in the European Commission, the Commissioners are listening, it is really one of areas top of the agenda because the way we are currently living is unsustainable," she said.

READ MORE

Seán Quinn condemns 'barbaric' attack on Kevin Lunney

More on this topic

Five climate change science misconceptions – debunkedFive climate change science misconceptions – debunked

Climate activists take the plunge to deliver stark warning to governmentClimate activists take the plunge to deliver stark warning to government

Higher levies for producing non-recyclable plastics on way, Minister saysHigher levies for producing non-recyclable plastics on way, Minister says

Survey: People expect electric cars ‘to be known as cars by 2030’Survey: People expect electric cars ‘to be known as cars by 2030’


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Balaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demoBalaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demo

Abducted businessman beaten and dumped on road in Co FermanaghAbducted businessman beaten and dumped on road in Co Fermanagh

Garda probe in Cork after woman in her 90s attacked and robbed in broad daylightGarda probe in Cork after woman in her 90s attacked and robbed in broad daylight

Inquiry urged amid rumours paedophile priest from Co Down was police informerInquiry urged amid rumours paedophile priest from Co Down was police informer


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps meets the man who is opening a new chapter on his native FermoyVintage View: Opening a new chapter on Fermoy's story

Demi Isaac Oviawe is an actress from Mallow, Co Cork, best known for her role in The Young Offenders TV series, and a stint on Dancing With The Stars. She is also this year’s Cork County Culture Night Ambassador, which takes place tomorrow.A Question of Taste: The Young Offenders' Demi Isaac Oviawe

My cousin Curtis (don’t worry he’s not Curtis Curtis) has always been more like a brother to my sister and I and when he became a father at 26 we pretty much stole his son, Skyler, from him to claim him as our own.Mum's the Word: It pays to play with our children – we just need to use our imagination

Young Isabel Fynn has suffered for years from the debilitating itch caused by eczema. Her mother Carol tells Helen O’Callaghan what lengths the family have gone to in order to ease her daughter’s distress.Scratching beneath the surface of a skin affliction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »