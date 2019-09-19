School kids to take to the streets to protest climate change tomorrow

Up to 15,000 school students are expected to take to the streets tomorrow for the third national demonstration for climate change.

It is part of a global movement by young people campaigning for radical and systemic action on the climate crisis.

However, Blackrock College in Dublin has questioned why the protest has to take place on a school day.

The school is encouraging parents to send their sons to school tomorrow as normal.

The Fridays for Future movement developed after teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg, began staging protests outside the Swedish parliament last year.

Ireland South MEP, Grace O'Sullivan, who is join the protests in Waterford tomorrow, says the strikes are having an impact.

"I can tell you in the European Commission, the Commissioners are listening, it is really one of areas top of the agenda because the way we are currently living is unsustainable," she said.