School helping students cope with teacher's tragic death

Psychologists have been sent to a Co Meath school to help students to deal with the tragic death of their science teacher over the weekend.

Tributes have been pouring in on the sudden death of Irish athlete Craig Lynch who died in a single-vehicle crash on the Slane Road, between Kells and Oristown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood his car left the road and struck a wall.

Craig represented his country at the European Championships in 2016 in the 400m event.

He was part of the Ireland team that ran in the 2015 World Relay Championships and he won the national indoor 60m title in 2016.

Originally from Shercock in Co Cavan, he was a science teacher in Eureka Secondary School in Kells, which paid tribute to Craig today.

They also confirmed that psychologists had visited the school today to advise on how to help students cope with the shock of the loss of their popular teacher.

In a statement the school said: "We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of our teacher, colleague and friend Craig Lynch.

This is a terrible tragedy for his family, our school and the community.

"The teachers have been helping students to deal with this tragic event. Psychologists from the National Educational Pyschological Service (NEPS) are in the school advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students.

"At this difficult time, our sympathy and thoughts are with his family and friends."

On Sunday night, Shercock AC posted on social media: "Following the tragic death of Craig Lynch, one of our most talented athletes, in a car accident last night, our thoughts and sympathies are with his parents, brothers, sisters, daughter, fiancée and all family members, indeed the whole Shercock community at this sad time. Rest in peace Craig."