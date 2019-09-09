News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

School helping students cope with teacher's tragic death

School helping students cope with teacher's tragic death
Craig Lynch of Ireland in action during the Men's 400m qualification round on day one of the 23rd European Athletics Championships in 2016. Mr Lynch was killed in a car crash on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
By Louise Walsh
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 02:25 PM

Psychologists have been sent to a Co Meath school to help students to deal with the tragic death of their science teacher over the weekend.

Tributes have been pouring in on the sudden death of Irish athlete Craig Lynch who died in a single-vehicle crash on the Slane Road, between Kells and Oristown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood his car left the road and struck a wall.

Craig represented his country at the European Championships in 2016 in the 400m event.

He was part of the Ireland team that ran in the 2015 World Relay Championships and he won the national indoor 60m title in 2016.

Originally from Shercock in Co Cavan, he was a science teacher in Eureka Secondary School in Kells, which paid tribute to Craig today.

They also confirmed that psychologists had visited the school today to advise on how to help students cope with the shock of the loss of their popular teacher.

In a statement the school said: "We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of our teacher, colleague and friend Craig Lynch.

This is a terrible tragedy for his family, our school and the community.

"The teachers have been helping students to deal with this tragic event. Psychologists from the National Educational Pyschological Service (NEPS) are in the school advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students.

"At this difficult time, our sympathy and thoughts are with his family and friends."

On Sunday night, Shercock AC posted on social media: "Following the tragic death of Craig Lynch, one of our most talented athletes, in a car accident last night, our thoughts and sympathies are with his parents, brothers, sisters, daughter, fiancée and all family members, indeed the whole Shercock community at this sad time. Rest in peace Craig."

READ MORE

Irish athlete dies in Co Meath road crash

More on this topic

Irish athlete dies in Co Meath road crashIrish athlete dies in Co Meath road crash

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in CorkGarda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Man, 20s, dies in Co Meath crashMan, 20s, dies in Co Meath crash

Man in serious condition following hit-and-run in DublinMan in serious condition following hit-and-run in Dublin

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

'This is cruelty': Councillors angry at 'abominable' lack of school buses'This is cruelty': Councillors angry at 'abominable' lack of school buses

Good Friday Agreement cannot force UK to stay in EU, says NI attorney generalGood Friday Agreement cannot force UK to stay in EU, says NI attorney general

Paschal Donohoe dismisses post-Brexit all-Ireland agrifood proposalPaschal Donohoe dismisses post-Brexit all-Ireland agrifood proposal

Action against protestors outside Co Wexford beef processing plant struck outAction against protestors outside Co Wexford beef processing plant struck out


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

The first of the four big fashion weeks has been a riot of parties, celebs and epic collections, Katie Wright reports.6 things everyone is talking about from New York Fashion Week so far

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »