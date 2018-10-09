Home»Breaking News»ireland

School closed after student allegedly made threats against staff

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 10:08 AM

A school in North County Dublin has been closed after a student allegedly made gun threats against staff and students.

It's understood the violent material began circulating on Instagram stories last night.

School management at Ardgillan College in Balbriggan notified parents via text message last night that the school wouldn't be opening today.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by gardaí investigating the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Dublin Garda Station.

Gardaí say they are liaising with management at the school and are now satisfied that there is no imminent danger to staff or students.

This story was updated with further details at 11.11am.

Digital Desk


