School bus in collision with car in west Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 10:17 AM

A school bus has been involved in a crash with a car in west Cork this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are reportedly at the scene but there are said to be no serious injuries.

The incident happened at Ardogeena, south of Durrus in west Cork.

There are expected to be delays and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

According to AA Roadwatch, gardaí are operating a stop/go system on the Durrus/Dunmanus Rd (R591) as they deal with the collision.

Traffic remains busy on the N22 eastbound into Macroom.

