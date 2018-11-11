Home»Breaking News»ireland

Scene where suspicious device was found near car in Drogheda deemed safe

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - 08:57 PM

Update - 8.53pm The scene at Dublin Road, Drogheda has now been deemed safe.

The suspect device was recovered and made safe by Army EOD. Both the car and device have been removed for a technical and forensic examination by investigating Gardaí.

Video by Paul Mohan

The cordon and local traffic diversions have been lifted.

A Garda investigation into the matter is continuing.

Earlier: Suspicious device found near parked car in Drogheda

A security cordon and traffic diversions are currently in place on Dublin Road, Drogheda following the discovery of a suspicious device near a parked car.

The alarm was raised at 2.40 pm this afternoon.

Gardaí have evacuated the area and put a cordon in place as a precaution.

The Army EOD have been requested to attend the scene.

- Digital Desk


