Scammers use Limerick priest's email account to request €700 for 'sick children'

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 01:32 PM

A County Limerick priest is warning the public of an email scam doing the rounds in his name.

People have been receiving emails which appear to be from Fr Roy Donovan requesting money to be sent to Africa to "help with sick children".

The scammers are requesting a bank transfer of hundreds of euro.

Fr Donovan said that vulnerable people were being targeted for the second time with the first time it occurred being in the New Year.

And then I was in Africa and they were looking for help with sick children out there and that I needed money urgently to save those children.

"I think they were looking for well over €700 to be sent to a bank account."

