Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’

People who contributed to a street collector carrying out a collection for Suicide Aware in Cork were being conned out of their money by a Galway man who was jailed for six months yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I have to say this is a very mean fraud on the people of Cork or wherever he carries out a collection like this.

“We are all aware of the number of families affected by suicide.

“I have to take into consideration that people contribute to these appeals and it is terrible to see them let down like this.”

The judge imposed a six-month jail term on Francis Sweeney, aged 49, of 19 Liam Mellows Terrace, Bohermore, Galway, who came to the attention of Garda Mark O’Connor in relation to the bogus collection in July 2018.

He pleaded guilty at Cork District Court yesterday to a charge that on July 14, 2018, at Lapp’s Quay, while carrying out a collection, he failed to provide Garda Mark O’Connor with a collection permit, and a related charge.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the offence. The man was seen on Lapp’s Quay carrying out a collection on that date.

Sweeney had the property he was carrying at the time seized from him. This included three collection forms with names written on lines. The forms carried the charity name, Suicide Aware.

He had just over €70 in cash that he had collected.

When asked for a permit, he handed over a document with someone else’s name on it. It was established that this was not his name. The defendant later gave his name correctly as Francis Sweeney.

While the accused had two theft-related convictions and one for handling stolen property, he had none for anything similar to carrying out the bogus collection.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said of Sweeney: “He is from Galway. He had no particular business in Cork — he just came down to get away from a particular drinking environment he was in in Galway.”

The judge imposed a six-month jail term.

It will run concurrently with a longer unrelated sentence that Sweeney is serving.