News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’

Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 12:00 AM

People who contributed to a street collector carrying out a collection for Suicide Aware in Cork were being conned out of their money by a Galway man who was jailed for six months yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I have to say this is a very mean fraud on the people of Cork or wherever he carries out a collection like this.

“We are all aware of the number of families affected by suicide.

“I have to take into consideration that people contribute to these appeals and it is terrible to see them let down like this.”

The judge imposed a six-month jail term on Francis Sweeney, aged 49, of 19 Liam Mellows Terrace, Bohermore, Galway, who came to the attention of Garda Mark O’Connor in relation to the bogus collection in July 2018.

He pleaded guilty at Cork District Court yesterday to a charge that on July 14, 2018, at Lapp’s Quay, while carrying out a collection, he failed to provide Garda Mark O’Connor with a collection permit, and a related charge.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the offence. The man was seen on Lapp’s Quay carrying out a collection on that date.

Sweeney had the property he was carrying at the time seized from him. This included three collection forms with names written on lines. The forms carried the charity name, Suicide Aware.

He had just over €70 in cash that he had collected.

When asked for a permit, he handed over a document with someone else’s name on it. It was established that this was not his name. The defendant later gave his name correctly as Francis Sweeney.

While the accused had two theft-related convictions and one for handling stolen property, he had none for anything similar to carrying out the bogus collection.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said of Sweeney: “He is from Galway. He had no particular business in Cork — he just came down to get away from a particular drinking environment he was in in Galway.”

The judge imposed a six-month jail term.

It will run concurrently with a longer unrelated sentence that Sweeney is serving.

More on this topic

Jail term increased for man who conned pensionerJail term increased for man who conned pensioner

Cork man receives eight year jail sentence for beating friend to death in drunken rowCork man receives eight year jail sentence for beating friend to death in drunken row

Munster man who regularly raped wife and abused sister is jailed for 13 yearsMunster man who regularly raped wife and abused sister is jailed for 13 years

High Court hears GP shortage means wards of court stuck on wards of hospitalsHigh Court hears GP shortage means wards of court stuck on wards of hospitals


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irish Hotels Association: Chinese tourism influx faltersIrish Hotels Association: Chinese tourism influx falters

Victim named locally as road death toll rises to seven this weekendVictim named locally as road death toll rises to seven this weekend

UCC president's blaming of Government for student rent crisis 'a cop out' say studentsUCC president's blaming of Government for student rent crisis 'a cop out' say students

Secondary school to shut for 14-days after link to Irish coronavirus caseSecondary school to shut for 14-days after link to Irish coronavirus case


Lifestyle

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

It can be difficult for kids to understand the condition and how it spreads. Jenny Stallard asks the experts for advice.Coronavirus: How to speak to young children about the risks

The Netflix dating show where people meet in the dark has been a huge hit.Love is Blind: Do we judge too much on looks?

AUDIBLE is an interesting subject when it comes to podcasts. An Amazon-linked subscription service (from £7.99 a month), it’s known primarily for its audiobooks offering.Podcast Corner: Audible is a service worth listening to

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »