Scam connection service taking advantage of people attempting to phone Revenue

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 02:12 PM

A scamming connection service is taking advantage of people attempting to contact the Revenue Commissioners, according to Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming.

The TD for Laois and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has warned people against phoning a 1590 number when calling Revenue.

Deputy Fleming questioned the Chairman of the Revenue Commission, Niall Cody, during a Public Accounts Committee meeting (PAC).

He urged Mr Cody to take steps to stop people from being conned by a scamming connection service which is charging people "€30 for a ten minute phone call".

“This 1590 number is run by a company in the UK and people who call it will be charged €30 for a ten minute phone call – this is outrageous and is completely taking advantage of people.

“If you search for a phone contact number for Revenue on google you will likely see a 1590 number.

“More needs to be done to protect consumers from highly experienced and sophisticated scammers," he said.

