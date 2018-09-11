Home»Breaking News»ireland

Stephen Teap 'heartbroken' CervicalCheck report was leaked before families were informed

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 09:15 AM

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died last year from cervical cancer is due to be briefed along with Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh, who also had delayed diagnoses.

He says he is "heartbroken" the report has been leaked before the families find out - saying it's very upsetting news to wake up to.

Stephen Teap with Vicky Phelan

Scally Review into CervicalCheck scandal to say commission is not needed

Earlier: The Scally Review is expected to conclude that a Commission of Investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal does not need to be established.

Dr Gabriel Scally has been reviewing the cases of 209 women who were diagnosed with cervical cancer but weren't told about an audit showing false negative smear tests.

Dr Scally briefed the Health Minister on his findings yesterday - and according to reports, he does not think a commision of investigation is needed, despite Simon Harris promising there would be one set up this month.

Dr Scally reportedly believes there are other ways to deal with the issues raised.

He is also expected to conclude that the labs which carry out testing as part of the screening programme can still be used.

The full report is due to be brought before the cabinet tomorrow.

Dr Gabriel Scally

Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says the government should heed the advice of its own expert Dr Gabriel Scally.

Professor Staines says while he has not read the report, TD's and senators need to carefully examine his reasons for saying a commission of investigation is not needed.

"He may feel that he has found the relevant evidence of what has happened and a commission of enquiry will simply extend the process, raise costs and not really produce any more answers.

"There is no evidence that the laboratories have been performing at an inadequate standard."


