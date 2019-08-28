Scally Review into CervicalCheck scandal cost over €1m

The Scally Review into the CervicalCheck Screening Programme cost more than €1m.

This figure includes payments to lawyers, a communications agency and doctors.

The Scoping Inquiry into the CervicalCheck was set up in May 2018 after the legal case involving Vicky Phelan, who got €2.5m over an incorrect smear test.

After follow-up work was complete, Dr Gabriel Scally's inquiry finished in June.

Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act show the total cost of the project was just over €1m.

Gabriel Scally Consultants Limited has submitted five invoices to the Department of Health.

They include fees of €145,000 to Dr Scally personally, €58,000 for legal advice and €43,000 for work carried out by Q4PR, a communications agency.

The Crowe consulting team helped with logistical, project-management and other support work during the review - its costs came to just over €400,000.