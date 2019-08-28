News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Scally Review into CervicalCheck scandal cost over €1m

Scally Review into CervicalCheck scandal cost over €1m
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 01:01 PM

The Scally Review into the CervicalCheck Screening Programme cost more than €1m.

This figure includes payments to lawyers, a communications agency and doctors.

The Scoping Inquiry into the CervicalCheck was set up in May 2018 after the legal case involving Vicky Phelan, who got €2.5m over an incorrect smear test.

After follow-up work was complete, Dr Gabriel Scally's inquiry finished in June.

Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act show the total cost of the project was just over €1m.

Gabriel Scally Consultants Limited has submitted five invoices to the Department of Health.

They include fees of €145,000 to Dr Scally personally, €58,000 for legal advice and €43,000 for work carried out by Q4PR, a communications agency.

The Crowe consulting team helped with logistical, project-management and other support work during the review - its costs came to just over €400,000.

READ MORE

Irish woman, 69, dies on beach in Malaga

More on this topic

'The women of Ireland deserve better, I deserve better': CervicalCheck patient advocate responds to criticism'The women of Ireland deserve better, I deserve better': CervicalCheck patient advocate responds to criticism

Department criticised for accusing CervicalCheck patient advocate of lying on social mediaDepartment criticised for accusing CervicalCheck patient advocate of lying on social media

'Galling' that women must seek private testing over CervicalCheck delays, TD says'Galling' that women must seek private testing over CervicalCheck delays, TD says

Cork woman who underwent private smear test says CervicalCheck 'refused' to provide follow-up colposcopyCork woman who underwent private smear test says CervicalCheck 'refused' to provide follow-up colposcopy

TOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang


Lifestyle

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

A new Pinterest report reveals how people are getting organised after the summer break.Is September the second New Year? 4 ways to improve your productivity and happiness this autumn

The D23 Expo gave the people what they wanted and then some.As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »