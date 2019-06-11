Scally Report: Number of labs involved in CervicalCheck greater than originally thought

A report examining the scale of outsourcing of smear tests by laboratories contracted to do the work by the HSE has been published.
Minister for Health Simon Harris published the Supplementary Report of the Scoping Inquiry into the CervicalCheck Programme following a government decision earlier today.
This supplementary report identifies that the number of laboratories involved in CervicalCheck work was greater than originally thought.
Dr Scally was originally informed of six laboratories when he began his scooping inquiry last May but it has since emerged that the number involved in CervicalCheck was 16.
It also finds, on the basis of the information available to the Scoping Inquiry that the use of additional laboratories did not result in a reduction of the quality of the screening provided.
The report states that there is no evidence to suggest deficiencies in screening quality in any of the laboratories.
Mr Harris welcomed the publication this afternoon and thanked Dr Scally for his work.
"The Inquiry has identified that the number of laboratories involved in CervicalCheck work was greater than originally thought or, indeed, than was known to CervicalCheck," said Mr Harris.
"Dr Scally’s recommendations in this regard have been accepted by Government and will be implemented.
"Crucially, however, Dr Scally is clear that use of the additional labs did not impact on the quality of the screening which was provided to Irish women and that the Inquiry has found no evidence to suggest deficiencies in screening quality in any lab.
"I hope that this will reassure Irish women that they can trust the results they receive from the CervicalCheck programme and that they should continue to attend for their scheduled screenings."
In the report, Dr Scally acknowledged that important progress had been made in implementing the recommendations of his First and Final Reports.
Mr Harris said that the Government will continue to work towards full implementation of all of the recommendations made by Dr Scally.
The HSE has also welcomed the report saying that it provides further reassurance to Irish women about cervical screening quality.
Dr Lorraine Doherty, Clinical Director CervicalCheck reiterated the "crucial importance" of the continuation of cervical screening as mentioned by Dr Scally in the report.
"Like all screening tests, cervical screening is not perfect. Some women will still develop cervical cancer despite regular screening," said Dr Doherty.
"While the risk of cervical cancer can be reduced, it can't be eliminated by screening.
"We are committed to delivering the best possible cervical screening service for the people in our care and their families.”
In a statement released following the publication of the report, the HSE said: "we welcome Dr Scally’s view on the accreditation schemes used by laboratories, that there are no overall differences that may impact significantly on the quality of the final reports on cytology.
"Dr Scally has acknowledged in this report the substantial and important progress being made to date in implementing the recommendations of his First and Final Reports.
"Of Dr Scally’s 56 recommendations prior to today, including the 6 interim recommendations, the HSE has responsibility for implementing 32 and a further 8 recommendations which are jointly owned with the Department of Health.
The HSE said that the following improvements have been made:
You can read the full report below: