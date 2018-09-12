Scally Report: Family told 'nuns don't get cervical cancer' by consultant

Latest: Dr Gabriel Scally says the current policy of disclosure to patients is deeply contradictory and unsatisfactory.

More than 200 women had their smear results read incorrectly.

Dr Scally outlined how one consultant delivered the news to a family whose mother was deceased.

"They said they went in for their disclosure meeting and the consultant said several times about the late woman's smoking habit and also told them that nuns don't get cervical cancer.

"Now if that isn't paternalism, verging on misogyny. If that isn't paternalism, what is?"

Dr Scally believes there is not a need for a commission of investigation but he has made 50 recommendations.

Representatives for the women involved have called for them to be implemented as soon as possible.

One of the women affected, Lorraine Walsh, says this can never happen again.

"We can't change what has happened to us but we've been working closely with the department, with all of the people in the HSE, CervicalCheck through the steering committee over the last number of months to try and push this forward, to try and change the system and to try and make sure this doesn't happen again.

"We cannot have this happen again."

This afternoon on @RTERadio1 - @PhelanVicky @Stephenteap & @LorcallWalsh react to The Scally Review live in studio. Join them with Ray after the 3 o'clock news. #CervicalCheck — Ray D'Arcy Radio (@RadioRayRTE) September 12, 2018

Earlier: 'It is horrific for us to read', says Stephen Teap

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from cervical cancer, says the report was hard to read.

"You have absolutely no idea of the emotion and pain that we felt yesterday going through this inquiry," Mr Teap said at a press conference.

Stephen Teap and Vicky Phelan pictured earlier this year.

"It is horrific for us to read, particularly for myself when I see exactly how the ending of Irene's life now can be summed up in this.

"She did everything right. She got her smear test done. She put her 100% trust and faith in the system."

Stephen Teap says the priority is to ensure the immediate implementation of the recommendations from Dr Scally's report | https://t.co/HIEeBN6PPX pic.twitter.com/78EIPGGaxC — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 12, 2018

Mr Teap said that he is very concerned with some of the findings within the report.

He said that the 50 recommendations proposed by Dr Scally need to be implemented immediately and cannot be delayed.

Vicky Phelan was not present today saying that "I need to ensure that I am alive to see all these changes implemented" but took to Twitter to support the statements made by Mr Teap and Lorraine Walsh.

I agree 100% with @Stephenteap and @LorcallWalsh Sorry I couldn't be at the press conference. I need to ensure that I am alive to see all these changes implemented #CervicalCheck https://t.co/BBxgXYUZQd — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) September 12, 2018

Earlier: Indications CervicalCheck system was 'doomed to fail'

The Scally Report into the CervicalCheck controversy has been published.

Dr Gabriel Scally says there were indications it was a system "that was doomed to fail".

Dr. Gabriel Scally, at the publication of his final report of the scoping inquiry into the CervicalCheck Screening Programme. Pic: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

He found there was a "whole systems failure" in the system but he said there was no evidence of a conspiracy, corruption or cover up.

More than 200 women were not told about an audit showing their smear results had been read incorrectly.

Dr Scally has heavily criticised the manner in which they were finally told about it.

"They have expressed very clearly their anger at not being told at the time when the information from the audit became available and they are equally as angry about how they were eventually told," said Dr Scally.

My view on the manner in which they were eventually told in many cases varied from unsatisfactory and inappropriate to damaging, hurtful and offensive.

Dr Scally also found there were problems in each and every one of the areas he looked at and how information should be disclosed to patients.

Health Minister Simon Harris acknowledges women have suffered because of this.

"Certainly harm was done to women in terms of the non-disclosure and Dr Scally has been very clear on that - that extra harm, extra pain, extra suffering was added to women who already had cervical cancer and in many cases a devastating diagnosis," said Minister Harris.

Minister for Health Simon Harris says the Scally report has found huge failings that need to be addressed | https://t.co/W6fZiExHnk pic.twitter.com/g2ONsU54lp — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 12, 2018

"The inquiry finds no indication that my department was aware prior to April 2018 of the scale and the potential impact of the issues in respect to the handling of disclosure in relation to the CervicalCheck audit process," said Minister Harris.

"The report states that it would be unreasonable to expect senior management in the HSE and even moreso department officials to have intervened on foot of the briefing notes which it describes as largely reassuring notes.

"The report also finds no evidence that a briefing from me on the cervical screening audit was ever prepared or ever took place prior to April 2018 despite some political charges to the contrary."

Watch Dr Gabriel Scally give his statement on the findings below:





You can read the full report here.