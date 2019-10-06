Say cheese, as food producers gather for food Oscars

A family-run business that mixes the traditional with the ultra-modern has been crowned champion at this year’s food Oscars.

Natural by nature, Green Pastures Donegal Soft Cheese wowed the judges with its sustainability programme and support for family farms in producing its range of dairy products.

John Molloy from Green Pastures Donegal said being crowned Supreme Champion at this year’s Blas na hÉireann all-island food awards is a huge accolade.

“It was a wonderful surprise to win Supreme Champion with such incredible produce all around us. The standard at Blas is always exceptional and we are thrilled that our Green Pastures Donegal Soft Cheese has scored so high among the Blas judges.

Sarah Cloney, with her Elderflower Cordial, and Loretta Kennedy, with her Moma Bear Ketchup, at the Blas na hÉireann event. Picture: Don MacMonagle

“This is a huge accolade for us, it’s great to know that our knowledge of cheese making mixed with a modern approach is producing an award-winning cheese,” he said.

“We must thank the farmers we work with, also who ensure we get the best possible quality milk to work with.”

This year’s awards attracted more than 2,500 entries which were then whittled down in pre-judging to just five contestants in each of 140 categories.

Cork once more dominated with 46 awards for producers from right across the county, with Dublin claiming second spot with 38 awards.

The much coveted Best Artisan Product award went to Burren Balsamics from Armagh, the second time that the company has won the award.

Celebrity chef Brian McDermott with Green Pastures Donegal Soft Cheese, which was crowned Supreme Champion at Blas na hÉireann. Picture: Don MacMonagle

“We are thrilled to win Best Artisan Product for the second time here at Blas na hÉireann in Dingle,” said Susie Hamilton-Stubber from Burren Balsamics.

“Having the Blas stamp of approval has been fantastic for our business and it’s just brilliant to leave with an award given the stiff competition.

We always love making the trip to Blas, it’s a great way to meet up with like-minded people, network, and taste the best of the best of Irish produce.

Now in its 12th year, Blas na hÉireann goes from strength to strength, according to chairperson Artie Clifford.

“Our aim continues to be to assist Irish producers to tell their stories by marking them out as special and worth exploring.

“Winning a Blas award has been shown to work for our previous winners in bringing them to the attention of food lovers both at home and abroad and we are looking forward to yet another exceptional year for our winners of Blas na hÉireann 2019.”

Sophie Curtin and Lisa Hickey, CIT, with Carissa Murphy, Cork. Picture: Don MacMonagle

What makes this annual October weekend in Dingle so special for many in the food industry, both producers and buyers, is the especially sublime mixture of business and pleasure as the town comes out en masse to celebrate Irish food.

And though no one wanted to spoil the party by mentioning the dreaded ‘B’ word, Brexit, there was no avoiding it in certain quarters as many of those same producers continue to rely on Britain as a major market.

“All the UK buyers have certainly put in safeguards,” said Mr Clifford, “but like the rest of us, they are still very much in the dark about what will happen next.

“But what I can say for certain is that they were very interested in the products crossing the table this week and have already been in touch with producers about stocking their products in the UK.

Fleurrie Purcell, Tipperary, with Caroline Hennessy. Picture: Don MacMonagle

“So the message is still very much that there is an appetite for Irish produce in the UK.”

The Dingle Food Festival which runs in tandem with the awards had an especially successful weekend.

Chairperson Matthew Seán Ó Grifín said that the festival exceeded expectations in terms of going green.

We have significantly reduced the amount of waste and the committee would like to say a huge thank you to Kerry County Council and Transition Chorcha Dhuibhne for supporting our waste-free efforts.

Winners

Supreme Champion - Green Pastures, Co Donegal

Best Artisan Product - Burren Balsamics, Co Armagh

Best New Product - The Truffle Fairy, Co Kilkenny

Seafood Innovation (sponsored by Bord Iascaigh Mhara) - Morgans, Co Louth

Best Start Up (sponsored by Bank Of Ireland) - A Bit On The Side, Co Meath

Rogha na Gaeltachta (sponsored by Udaras na Gaeltachta) - Jerry Kennedys Butchers, Co Kerry

Best in Leinster - The Truffle Fairy, Co Kilkenny

Best in Munster - Cooleeney, Co TipperaryBest in Connaught - Wildwood Balsamics, Co Mayo

Best in Ulster - Green Pastures Donegal, Co Donegal