'Savages' who carried out Kevin Lunney attack 'have no place in our society', says detective

Kidnapped Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney suffered life-changing injuries, detectives said.

On Tuesday evening PSNI officers conducted a road stop of traffic at the scene of the abduction in Fermanagh and in the local area.

The Quinn chief executive was kidnapped and badly beaten.

Detective chief inspector Julie Mullan said: “This was an abhorrent attack on a local hardworking businessman.

“The victim was kidnapped from his own home at around 6.40pm last Tuesday 17 September and was savagely assaulted before being left at the side of the road in County Cavan.

“As a result of this attack, they have been left with brutal, life-changing injuries across their face and body and will undoubtedly be extremely traumatised by the experience.”

Mr Lunney was taken from his home in Fermanagh by a group of four masked men.

He was dumped across the border in County Cavan and discovered by a farmer.

A joint investigation with the Garda is making progress, the detective said.

She added: “The savages who carried out this attack have no place in our society and we are doing everything in our power to bring them to justice.

“This evening, my officers will be out speaking to the public in the local community and we would ask if anyone remembers anything suspicious, no matter how small, to please let us know. It could be relevant to the investigation.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or saw a silver BMW or a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh/Swanlinbar, Cavan areas last Tuesday to contact us or our colleagues in An Garda Siochana.

“I want to speak to the driver of a silver Ford Focus who was travelling on the Stragowna Road, out of Derrylin, last Tuesday at approximately 6.40pm around the time when the victim was kidnapped. The driver had to slow down when a black Audi pulled out in front of them on to the road.

“If you are that driver, please come forward and talk to us.” Workers from Quinn Industrial Holdings gathered at head office in Derrylin for an event to show solidarity with director Kevin Lunney, who was abducted and beaten by a masked gang (Brian Lawless/PA)

Quinn Industrial Holdings director John McCartin told RTÉ the “barbarity” of the attack on his colleague was “stark”.

He said “we have become somewhat hardened to the criticism”, which he described as “a slow burner”.

“I couldn’t say we have always lived in fear because we have just gotten used to it as we go,” he continued.

He said the assault on Mr Lunney was an attack on the region and that he felt “very supported by the community”.

