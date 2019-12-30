Saudi government ‘displeased’ over Irish gifts controversy, records reveal

A senior member of the Saudi government was left “quite displeased” after it emerged the Crown Prince’s gifts from the Irish government had become an issue in the Irish press, state papers have revealed.

Then taoiseach Charlie Haughey had given Crown Prince Abdullah a number of gifts as part of his visit to Ireland in June 1989.

In a confidential Irish government note, it emerged that Dr Nizar Madani, head of the Western Department at the Foreign Ministry, had asked the Irish Ambassador how they had become an issue in the press.

The note stated: “Dr Madani said they had received reports from the Ambassador in London on the matter and in a tone of rebuke added that they were quite displeased that the gifts should have become an issue of controversy.

“He told me lest we were in any doubt that the gifts were intended to be personal and if it would help to end the controversy we could say that.

“He hoped they would not hear anything more about them.”

Irish government officials were advised on what type of gift to give the Crown Prince, and were told to avoid religious emblems, anything made of pigskin or any representation of the human or animal figure.

Gifts given to the Crown Prince and his delegation included Waterford glass, Celtic weave china, Dublin Crystal Millennium ashtrays as well as the books Land Of Ireland and Dublin Be Proud.

For the Crown Prince, it was suggested to give him the “complete facsimile edition of the earlier surviving Naskhi Quran (Koran)” and the unique Ibn Al-Bawwab manuscript from Chester Beatty Library.

Details of the Crown Prince’s trip to Dublin emerged in State papers just released under the 30-year rule.

The delegation of Saudi officials included ministers, ambassadors, interpreters, protocol officers, 14 military officers and 10 security officers.

The Saudi Ambassador had also requested permission for two officers to carry 38 special guns for the duration of the trip.

Ahead of a dinner hosted by Mr Haughey, which took place at Iveagh House, organisers and staff were issued details of protocol for serving food and drinks in front of the Saudi visitors.

Irish officials were told that while Saudi Arabians do not drink alcohol, they expected Ireland’s normal practice of offering both alcoholic and soft drinks to local and Saudi guests.

They were told that no liqueurs should be served, and that any waiter approaching a Saudi should make sure that there is an “ample selection of soft drinks at the front of his tray”.

The guidance note added: “He should be ready to identify them, either on request or at any sign of hesitation on the part of the guest.

“On all such occasions, the service for His Royal Highness should be on the basis of a specific order, i.e. we should ascertain what he wants in advance and just offer that alone on a tray.”

Officials were told the Crown Prince had a known preference for carrot juice and that it should always be available.

Staff were also told mineral water or ice cubes should not be offered to Saudi guests, however ordinary water was acceptable.

All wine bottles had to be veiled and wrapped in a serviette.

Waiters were told to enquire “discreetly” from guests, except the Crown Prince, whether he or she would prefer wine or juice.

Further advice stated: “We will find that great discretion will be exercised by those at the top table or those in sight of the principle and therefore we might show greater sensitivity to them. I would not discriminate between any of the entourage. Let them make the choice.

“Those relegated to the frozen waste may or may not feel more daring.”

In a separate note, it was advised that it is not up to Irish officials to apply the “full rigour” of Saudi custom to the guests.

“To do so may look somewhat crude,” the note added.

“Ideally the wine should also be decanted – for some odd reason the sight of the noble beverage in decanters or jugs is deemed to be less offensive than in the bottle.

“If we cannot manage that, the bottle should be suitably (dare I say it) veiled.”

To accommodate the official visit, three floors in one of Dublin’s hotels were booked out.

The entourage took up a total of 100 suites, and the floor plans for each room were be supplied to Saudi officials.

In a note ahead of the visit, an Irish official said the talks were expected to address Northern Ireland and it was advised to brief the Saudis on the difference between the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation) and the IRA.

In describing the Crown Prince, an Irish official said that despite the rather “stern puritanical image he presents domestically, the Crown Prince displays a kind and warmhearted personality in private conversation”.