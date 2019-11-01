News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Santina Cawley murder case adjourned for a month after 'extensive' file sent to DPP

Santina Cawley.
By Liam Heylin
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 06:08 PM

The garda file on the investigation of the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley at Boreenmanna Road in Cork in July has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, it was confirmed today.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court today that the file had been sent to the DPP on Thursday.

On the application of Sgt. Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against the woman charged with murdering the child to the same court on November 29.

Karen Harrington, 35, of 26 Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, Cork, faces a murder charge which states that on July 5 at Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, she did murder Santina Cawley.

Her solicitor, Eddie Burke, consented to the case being adjourned for one month.

Last month, Inspector Denis Lynch said: “It is an extensive file. 200 statements have been taken and there have been 430 lines of inquiry. The matter is being dealt with expediently by the state. There is also CCTV and other aspects.”

Mr Burke said the High Court had allowed for service of the book of evidence on the solicitor for the defendant rather than on her personally if she is in hospital at the particular time.

Harrington was released on High Court bail on her own €5,000 bond and on various conditions. Her address was given as Lakelands Crescent in Mahon, Cork.

Karen Harrington in August. Pic: Provision
Karen Harrington in August. Pic: Provision

Harrington is to have no contact in any way whatsoever, directly or indirectly, with any witness involved including family members of the deceased.

She is to stay away from Boreenmanna Road, surrender her passport to gardaí and undertake not to apply for a new one.

When first charged with murder, the defendant’s reply was noted as: “I don’t understand why I am getting charged. I didn’t murder no one.”

Two-year-old Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of July 5 and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died hours later.

