Sanita Puspure named Cork Person of the Month

World Champion rower Sanita Puspure has been named Cork Person of the Month.

Ballincollig resident Sanita claimed gold in the World Women's Single Sculls final in Bulgaria earlier this year.

After overcoming disappointments in recent years, the win was extra special for Sanita, her husband Kaspars and her children Daniela and Patrick.

She said that previous winners of Cork Persons of the Month and Year, the O'Donovan brothers, helped to motivate her after they won gold the day before.

I found it very emotional seeing the boys winning the gold. I wanted the anthem to be playing for me as well. So I can’t believe it actually happened

Sanita will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year.

