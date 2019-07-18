News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Same-sex marriage campaigners in North hail Commons vote but ‘not fully celebrating’

Same-sex marriage campaigners in North hail Commons vote but ‘not fully celebrating’
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 04:54 PM

Same-sex marriage campaigners in Northern Ireland have put full celebrations on hold after the latest Commons vote.

Further progress was made following Thursday’s Westminster division but the draft legislation has not yet become law, the Love Equality group said.

Amendments on the issue were approved by the House of Commons.

The Bill is expected to return to the House of Lords on Monday.

This is a day for which we have long worked in the Love Equality campaign

John O’Doherty, director of The Rainbow Project, part of the Love Equality coalition, said: “Equal marriage is on its way to Northern Ireland.

“This is a day for which we have long worked in the Love Equality campaign.

“We will not fully celebrate until this Bill finally becomes law, but we want to thank every MP who voted ‘yes’ today and every supporter who has helped us reach this point.”

Ciaran Moynagh, a lawyer who works with the campaign, said further progress had been made.

“The changes made to the amendments on same-sex marriage and abortion ensured that when they come into law they would create good and proper law.”

“The final draft of the Bill now must go back to the House of Lords and we will expect this will occur on Monday.

“I remain confident that the Bill shall pass and change is coming about in Northern Ireland.”

He said it was very reassuring to hear representatives of the Government confirming to the Speaker that the Government had no intention of pulling the Bill before it passed into law.

“Monday will be yet another milestone day in the journey for marriage equality,” he said.

Same-sex marriage is currently outlawed, even though civil partnerships are allowed.

Last week, Labour MP Conor McGinn moved an amendment to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill which was passed in the House of Commons.

It would mean the introduction of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland if the Stormont Executive is not restored by October 21 – provided a future assembly could overturn or amend the law.

Northern Ireland’s largest party, the DUP, believes marriage is only between a man and a woman and has used a peace process mechanism known as a petition of concern to prevent changes to the law from being passed at Stormont.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Pro-choice campaigner wept after vote to make abortion lawful in North

More on this topic

Ireland’s first ‘rainbow housing’ initiative now available for students in LimerickIreland’s first ‘rainbow housing’ initiative now available for students in Limerick

Notre Dame still not safe enough for restoration work, says architectNotre Dame still not safe enough for restoration work, says architect

CSO figures show men earn €1,055 a year more than women who graduated at the same timeCSO figures show men earn €1,055 a year more than women who graduated at the same time

EPA receives almost 800 complaints about industrial and waste facilitiesEPA receives almost 800 complaints about industrial and waste facilities

Same sex marriage

More in this Section

Judge orders retrial as man jailed for raping woman has conviction quashed on appeal Judge orders retrial as man jailed for raping woman has conviction quashed on appeal

Computer expert from Donegal jailed for placing hidden cameras in public toilets to spy on kidsComputer expert from Donegal jailed for placing hidden cameras in public toilets to spy on kids

Boy who was knocked down by electric car he did not hear coming settles case for €55,000Boy who was knocked down by electric car he did not hear coming settles case for €55,000

Climate change should not have its own department, says MartinClimate change should not have its own department, says Martin


Lifestyle

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Don’t want to just chuck away all that clutter? Gabrielle Fagan reveals simple ways to get it out of sight.Seek and hide: 6 storage solutions to keep you and your rooms cool and calm this summer

From playsuits to parkas, here’s what to pack, whatever the weather. By Katie Wright.The beginner’s guide to festival fashion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »