Same car rammed armed Garda unit and struck girl’s hand

A garda armed support unit car with two officers on board was rammed at a checkpoint and a schoolgirl was later struck on the hand by the same car as it sped from the scene, it was alleged yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Niall O’Connell made this allegation at Cork Circuit Criminal Court as gardaí objected to bail being granted to 28-year-old Andrew Cash.

Mr Cash had made unsuccessful bail applications at Cork District Court and at the High Court in Dublin and yesterday he made a third application for bail through barrister Paula McCarthy, who claimed there had been some change of circumstances which allowed the renewed application for bail.

Det Sgt O’Connell said gardaí believed that Andrew Cash was a flight risk.

Det Sgt O’Connell yesterday outlined the alleged facts of the case that related to a garda checkpoint on May 11, 2018, at Carhoo, Old Mallow Road, Cork.

The detective said it was alleged that at 3.30pm that day the defendant allegedly drove a black Saab towards the checkpoint but then reversed and collided with a stationary car in which the driver was sitting.

“It is alleged he then drove his car at an armed support unit. Two gardaí were seated in their marked patrol car and he caused €20,000 worth of damage to that car,” he said.

It was further alleged that when the car was driven at speed from the scene he later collided with a 15-year-old school girl crossing the road, his car allegedly striking her hand.

Ms McCarthy submitted, “The earliest he could get a trial would be November and possibly next year. And because of restrictions due to Coronavirus he is subject to 23-hour lockdown. He has already been in custody since February 26 on these charges and this can also be taken into consideration. Also he has a young family in Portlaoise and his mother is willing to put up €20,000 bail money.”

Judge Helen Boyle refused bail and said that the seriousness of the charges was something which she also had to consider and she noted the allegations of reversing into one civilian car, ramming a garda vehicle and colliding with a young pedestrian.

“I my view the charges are serious charges, I take into consideration the strength of evidence against him and I must conclude he is a flight risk,” Judge Boyle said.

Andrew Cash was remanded in custody for the case to be mentioned again on June 16. It is anticipated that the case will then be further adjourned to a trial date, possibly in November.

Andrew Cash of Portlaoise, Co Offaly, faces two counts of endangerment – where he created a risk of death or serious injury at Carhoo, Old Mallow Road, Cork, and a third count at College Road in Carrignavar, all related to May 11 2018. He is also accused of two counts of causing criminal damage to two cars.