Samaritans and Childline among counselling services available today

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 25, 2019 - 02:12 PM

Over 40,000 calls are expected to be made to Samaritans today, while more than 45 volunteers are available today to answer calls and texts for Childline, the counselling service for kids.

Christmas is a very busy period for the services as it can be the hardest time of the year for some. Issues like drug and alcohol abuse and homelessness often arise.

Loneliness and isolation are some of the problems that volunteers help to deal with.

