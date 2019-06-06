News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sales worth €909m lost annually due to availability of counterfeit goods

Counterfeit makeup previulsy seized.
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 01:12 PM

€909m is being lost in sales in Ireland each year due to the availability of counterfeit goods.

A European survey shows the problem costs the EU €60bn in sales, with the clothing, shoes and accessories sectors are impacted the most.

This study focuses on the impact the sale of counterfeit goods have on businesses across the EU, both in terms of lost sales and jobs.

€60bn in sales are lost across Europe due to the problem annually, while up to 468,000 jobs are directly lost.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office looked at 11 sectors including clothing footwear and accessories, as well as toys and games, spirits and wines.

In Ireland, over €900m is lost to counterfeiting, with clothing and accessories accounting for €323m.

Cosmetics and personal care account for €98m.

EU agency warns of potential 'uberisation' of cocaine trade as drug seizures hit 'record levels'

TOPIC: Retail sector

