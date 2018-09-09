Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sales of head lice products rise as schools return

Sunday, September 09, 2018 - 06:43 PM

Sales of head lice prevention and treatment products have risen in the past week, according to an Irish pharmacy chain.

Careplus Pharmacy says the spike in sales has coincided with the end of the summer holidays.

Lice are tiny insects that are a particular problem in schools, where they climb from person to person and cause itching of the scalp.

File photo

Waterford Pharmacist Liz Murray says if parents notice their children with the symptom, they shouldn't panic.

"It happens, it's a daily occurrence. Where I always put people's mind at ease is when there's been somebody in five minutes before," she said.

"It's not anything to do with cleanliness or hygiene. You'll have somebody who'll get them the first day of school and you'll have somebody who'll get them the last day of sixth year in school.

"It's just the luck of the draw."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Should cancer be on the curriculum? 5 things children should know about the disease

Learning Points: Lessons to be learned for child who fears school

Social media has made school children more fashion conscious than ever – and parents are footing the bill

Back to the chalkface routine of school runs

More in this Section

Man, 25, charged over shop robbery

Investigation underway after large quantity of cash seized

Fivefold increase in British nationals becoming naturalised Irish citizens

Former Limerick Leader premises destroyed by fire


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »