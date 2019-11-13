News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sales executive stole over €33k worth of iPads from company

File photo.
By Sonya McLean
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 02:41 PM

A sales executive who stole over €33,000 worth of iPads from the company he worked for because he was under financial strain has had his sentence adjourned pending a probation report.

Glenn Jordan (42) produced two bogus orders for the equipment which he had claimed had been ordered by the IT department in Beaumont Hospital. He then intercepted the delivery of the computers, took them for himself and sold them.

Jordan later told the gardaí he developed a gambling addiction and was out of his depth. He has since repaid the company.

Jordan of Collins Avenue West, Whitehall, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three counts of theft from MJ Flood on dates between March and May 2017. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case until February next year and ordered a probation report for that date. He said he wanted Jordan to be assessed for his suitability for community service as he didn't feel that he deserved an immediate custodial sentence.

Detective Garda Shane Barry told Elva Duffy BL, prosecuting, that Jordan had been working for the company as a sales executive since November 2016 and had introduced Beaumont Hospital as a new client.

A decision had been made to terminate Jordan's employment in May 2017 because of issues with his performance and he was questioned in relation to the outstanding invoices owed by Beaumont Hospital.

Jordan put forward a number of explanations for the delay of payment and provided the name of his contact within Beaumont Hospital.

Det Gda Barry said after Jordan left the company they received a bank draft for €14,894 which related to the invoices but had no further details. Jordan called the company to see if the bank draft had been received.

He again gave an explanation that didn't make sense in relation to the payment and the staff at MJ Flood became concerned that the sales had never taken place.

A short time later Jordan contacted the company again and admitted that the hospital had never made the orders and that he had placed them “fraudulently”.

He said he would pay the balance and Det Gda Barry confirmed that balance has since been paid.

Det Gda Barry agreed with Breffni Gordon BL, defending, that Jordan also sent an email to the company confirming his wrong doing before gardaí were alerted to the thefts.

Mr Gordan said his client had been working for 19 years in a previous position before he was made redundant without “any real notice”. He said he was a married man with four children and had developed a gambling addiction at the time.

Counsel asked the court to accept that his client admitted his involvement and has reimbursed the company for their loss.

