Sales assistant who pushed a customer who then fell down stairs loses unfair dismissal action

A retailer sacked a sales assistant for gross misconduct after he pushed a customer resulting in the customer falling down a short flight of stairs.

The sales assistant sued for unfair dismissal at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

However, WRC Adjudication Officer, Marie Flynn has ruled that the complaint is not well-founded and that the dismissal was not unfair.

Ms Duffy has found that the decision to dismiss the sales assistant “was within the range of reasonable responses of a reasonable employer”.

Ms Duffy found that “the sanction of dismissal was appropriate and reasonable” in the circumstances.

The sales assistant was employed with the retailer since 2012 and was dismissed after the ‘push’ incident on August 15th 2018 where he became involved in the verbal and physical altercation with the customer.

The retailer told the WRC that the altercation “resulted in the complainant pushing or otherwise causing the customer to fall down a short flight of steps within the premises”.

The customer was not injured. The retail assistant was told to take the rest of the day and was subsequently suspended.

The retailer mounted an investigation and disciplinary process resulting in the dismissal of the sales assistant on September 4, 2018.

In her findings, Ms Flynn stated: ”In the retail industry the customer is king – without its customers, a retailer cannot survive. Retailers generally show their customers a great deal of latitude and treat them with forbearance and courtesy.”

She stated that the retail assistant was aware that the customer was the employee of a business which placed regular orders with his employer and whose custom was valued by his employer.

Ms Flynn stated: “Even if the customer’s behaviour had aggrieved the complainant, it was incumbent on him to protect the reputation of his employer and to ensure that its high levels of customer service were maintained.”

Ms Flynn stated that the worker “had a duty not to cause any reputational damage to the Respondent”.

Ms Flynn stated that the retail assistant “should have had the sense to absent himself from a situation which resulted in him losing his composure and pushing a customer”.

Ms Flynn records that prior to the physical exchange between the complainant and the customer in question, the customer had phoned the retailer to place an order.

Ms Flynn stated that according to minutes of the investigation meeting, the telephone interaction between the customer and the retail assistant had left him feeling “unsettled and provoked”.

Some 20 minutes after the phone call, the customer arrived in the retail outlet to collect his order.

The retail assistant on the shop floor engaged in a verbal exchange with the customer which concluded with the complainant pushing the customer down two steps of a stairs.

At the WRC adjudication hearing, the retail assistant accepted that he pushed the customer.

However, he contended that no allowance was made for the fact that he had been an employee of the retailer for six years and had not engaged in similar behaviour previously.

He felt that the fact that he admitted his behaviour should have gone in his favour.

The retail assistant contended that it is very unjust that he was most likely dismissed on the basis of his own voluntary report of the event and at the same time persecuted for a lack of remorse.