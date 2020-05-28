News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Safety warnings after three young swimmers rescued off Cork coast

Safety warnings after three young swimmers rescued off Cork coast
Niamh McMahon and Beth Darrer helped in the rescue.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Water safety warnings have been issued ahead of the bank holiday weekend as dramatic details of the rescue of three young swimmers caught in a deadly rip current off Cork emerged.

Beth Darrer, from Clonakilty, was among several people who risked their lives to save the swimmers during the near-tragedy at Inchydoney. 

She said the pals were all lucky to be alive after being swept out to sea.

“It was a very close call. They were lucky with the combination of people who were on the beach at the time and who went to help. I

If we hadn’t been there, at least two and maybe three of them would have drowned seconds later.

The alarm was raised at 2.10pm when four friends got into difficulty while playing with a ball in waist-deep water off Virgin Mary’s Bank on Inchydoney Island.

Ms Darrer and her friend, Niamh McMahon, who both have extensive surfing and lifesaving experience, had been surfing with their children.

Ms Darrer was just finishing lunch and Ms McMahon had gone back in to the surf when Ms

Darrer heard a man scream for help. She urged people on the beach to raise the alarm and grab a lifebuoy as she ran towards the water.

The Courtmacsherry lifeboat was tasked, along with Castlefreke Coast Guard unit, the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, HSE paramedics and Gardaí.

As Ms Darrer waded out, one of the stricken young men was being helped from the water and said his three friends were still in trouble.

READ MORE

Simon Harris: Private hospital deal still needed 'for that second wave' of Covid-19

Ms Darrer was joined by local teenager, Lynn McCarthy, who also has lifesaving training, before someone handed them a paddleboard.

“Niamh was already paddling over and I knew there were three more out there but I couldn’t see anyone in the water yet,” Ms Darrer said.

“Then we started to swim out and as we went out of our depth, I could see a rip, and the way it was running, so we turned around.

“I then looked up and Niamh had managed to get one of them up onto her surfboard. He vomited and she thought she might have to do CPR, and she had another clinging to her board.

“Then we got to the fourth young man, and we managed to get them all ashore.” 

A number of onlookers, including an off-duty fireman, offered help.

Ms Darrer said all four remained calm during their ordeal and said the fact that one of them was a swimming pool lifeguard demonstrated just how easy it is for even experienced swimmers to get caught by rip currents.

They were said to be “hugely appreciative” of the emergency response.

And just over an hour later, two young women who were reported missing while swimming in Glandore Bay turned up safe and well after what was described as a “false alarm with good intent”.

Both incidents prompted rescue services to urge people to exercise extreme caution on or in the water this bank.

READ MORE

'Hold firm,' says Taoiseach, decision next week on phase two of roadmap

More on this topic

Call for people to be safe around rivers and canals as temperatures set to riseCall for people to be safe around rivers and canals as temperatures set to rise

Council wants database of defibrillator locationsCouncil wants database of defibrillator locations

Tragic drowning of children - Importance of water safetyTragic drowning of children - Importance of water safety

A dog, two women and a man hailed as heroes after rescuing elderly man from River BarrowA dog, two women and a man hailed as heroes after rescuing elderly man from River Barrow


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Water safety

More in this Section

Judge unimpressed as Cork man says theft was ‘one moment of stupidity’Judge unimpressed as Cork man says theft was ‘one moment of stupidity’

Man entered ex-girlfriend’s car, court toldMan entered ex-girlfriend’s car, court told

Cork Man accused of striking his father over the head with a crutchCork Man accused of striking his father over the head with a crutch

Gardaí issue renewed appeal for help with missing Dublin teenagerGardaí issue renewed appeal for help with missing Dublin teenager


Lifestyle

The model mum took a coronavirus test in preparation for the procedure.Everything to know about breast implant removal, as Chrissy Teigen says she’s undergoing surgery

Cathal Coughlan is known for his part in Microdisney, but for many people his best output came with the harder-edged band he formed afterwards, writes Ed PowerB-Side the Leeside: The Fatima Mansions and the story of 'Viva Dead Ponies'

Limerick singer-songwriter Emma Langford recently released a new single ‘Mariana’ available to buy on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Safe Ireland.Question of Taste: Singer-songwriter Emma Langford

These jammy thumbprint cookies are dangerously moreish.Jammy thumbprint cookies recipe

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »