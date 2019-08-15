News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Safety measures needed to address structural flaws discovered in 17 schools

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 07:19 AM

Temporary safety measures will need to be put in place at 17 school buildings, after structural flaws were identified.

The 17 schools are in addition to 22 schools built by Western Building Systems where defects were discovered last year.

The schools were cleared for use in November after limited assessments found no need for any precautionary measures such as scaffolding or protective fencing.

However, the Department of Education said engineers have now advised that some permanent remediation work is required in each of these schools.

