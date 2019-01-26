NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Safety focus in calving season

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 05:00 AM
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

With livestock the number one cause of farm accidents, an intensive farm safety inspection campaign focusing on safe management of livestock during calving season is set to get underway on Monday.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA), who will conduct the inspections, said livestock accounts for two in five injuries on Irish farms.

File photo.

In addition, incidents involving livestock are the second most common cause of farm fatalities.

According to HSA figures, 16% of all fatal farm accidents (33 deaths) were livestock-related between 2009 and 2018, with over half of these (18) involving cows and heifers.

HSA senior inspector Pat Griffin said that while 2018 saw a 40% decline in farm fatalities, “there are still far too many deaths in the agriculture sector, as well as a substantial number of very serious injuries”.

“Working with livestock is a key incident trigger and there is no room for complacency among farmers,” he said.

During calving period, increased fatigue and stress levels are common. However, early planning and preparation can make a significant difference in the safe management of livestock and help prevent injury or even death.

Key areas of focus during the campaign will include whether a plan is in place to minimise risk of attack from a cow when handling a calf and if an adequate barrier has been set up between farmer and freshly calved cow when tagging, treating, and handling calves.

- Free guidance material is available on www.hsa.ie


KEYWORDS

FarmingFarm Safety

