News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Safety body reveal dozens of food products pulled from shelves due to 'foreign objects'

Safety body reveal dozens of food products pulled from shelves due to 'foreign objects'
File image
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 01:47 PM

Dozens of food products were pulled from the shelves of Irish supermarkets last year after the presence of foreign objects such as plastic, glass and insects were discovered.

This included the detection of small pieces of plastic in frozen sausage rolls and hash browns, undeclared alcohol in herbal tea, beetles in flour and, in one instance, concerns about ’’exploding’’ hot sauce.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued 55 food alerts in 2019. These were either in relation to product recalls or withdrawals from the Irish market for various reasons, including microbiological, chemical or foreign body contamination or mislabelling. 

Examples varied from the presence of plastic in meat products, metal pieces in prepared dishes, the detection of arsenic above safe levels in bottled drinking water, foods found to contain insects, the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in various products such as poultry, dairy and fruit, undeclared alcohol in a non-alcoholic beverage, and the mislabelling of dietetic foods and food supplements. 

In addition, the FSAI issued 52 food allergen alerts — up from 46 the previous year. 

In the EU, there are 14 specified categories of allergens that must be labelled or declared. If this is not done correctly, it can lead to an alert being issued. 

Last year, these alerts were issued in relation to the presence of undeclared milk, cereals, eggs and nuts in products.

Three in every 100 people in Ireland have a food allergy and the seriousness of these occurrences can result in the loss of life to an individual in its most extreme form. It can also result in consumers requiring urgent medical treatment due to severe allergic reactions if they eat food containing the allergen. 

Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI chief executive, said consumers should be able to trust that the food they are eating is labelled correctly and free from foreign objects and undeclared ingredients: "Last year, the FSAI issued on average two alerts each week about food products which were unsafe and subject to withdrawal or recall."

READ MORE

Book of evidence served on teen charged with Cameron Blair murder; two others charged with violent disorder

More on this topic

The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishesThe Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

Cork's culinary excellence recognised once moreCork's culinary excellence recognised once more

Restaurant review: A taste of the futureRestaurant review: A taste of the future

Brown soda bread with stout and treacle recipeBrown soda bread with stout and treacle recipe


Food safetyFSAITOPIC: Food

More in this Section

Antrim hospital to refer any Covid-19 patients to England for treatmentAntrim hospital to refer any Covid-19 patients to England for treatment

Well known Qatari businessman brings action over alleged fake ads on FacebookWell known Qatari businessman brings action over alleged fake ads on Facebook

Taoiseach bids to secure €1bn 'Peace Plus' programme for Northern IrelandTaoiseach bids to secure €1bn 'Peace Plus' programme for Northern Ireland

Murder victim's mother asks why it has taken eight years to open son's inquestMurder victim's mother asks why it has taken eight years to open son's inquest


Lifestyle

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »