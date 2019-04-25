NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Safe robbed from Tipperary Ladbrokes

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 10:30 AM

A safe has been robbed from a Ladbrokes bookmakers in County Tipperary overnight.

Three men broke into the premises in The Square in Fethard at around 1:30am.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

