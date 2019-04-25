Safe robbed from Tipperary Ladbrokes

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
A safe has been robbed from a Ladbrokes bookmakers in County Tipperary overnight.
Three men broke into the premises in The Square in Fethard at around 1:30am.
No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.
More on this topic
People in rural areas urged to mark property with Eircode to combat crime
Update: Gardaí make arrest after shots fired in Dublin
PSNI make arrest after church damaged in Antrim
Two ATMs stolen in Kells found burnt out in Co Cavan
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Man pleads guilty to burglary and assault charges
‘Lock me up, I won’t do community service’
The Lotto results are in...
McDonald and Foster 'ready' for restored Assembly following challenge at Lyra McKee funeral
Lifestyle
Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job