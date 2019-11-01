Sacked Apple worker in Cork to be paid €15k following dismissal over online ‘chats'

A Cork based unit of iPhone maker, Apple, has been ordered to pay €15,000 to a senior customer service representative who was unfairly dismissed over the content of online ‘chats’ with colleagues.

This follows the Labour Court ordering Apple Distribution International Ltd to pay €15,000 to Danilo Marchese for his unfair dismissal on November 24th 2017.

The case was before the Labour Court after Mr Marchese appealed a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ruling last March which found that the dismissal was not unfair.

However, at the outset of the case before the Labour Court, Deputy Chairwoman of the Labour Court, Louise O’Donnell was told that the Apple company was no longer contesting the fact that dismissal was unfair and that the only issue before the court was redress for Mr Marchese.

Apple or Mr Marchese’s legal representatives did not provide any reasons for Apple’s u-turn in the case as the iPhone maker had contested the case vigorously - and won - before the WRC where both parties were not named.

In the case, Apple had obtained a transcript of the ‘chats’ from a colleague of Mr Marchese partaking in the ‘chats’ which resulted in his dismissal.

Before the WRC, Mr Marchese argued that the Apple company illegally got and used the information and that the chat meaning was taken out of context.

Mr Marchese also argued that he was not given any notes of the dismissal outcome hearing so it impacted on his ability to make an appeal.

Mr Marchese - who was paid €36,000 per annum at Apple - stated at the WRC that he had performed his duties satisfactorily in the past.

He told the WRC that he did not receive a response to a data request until after Apple’s internal appeal decision.

He argued that the denial of his right to data was a denial of his rights.

At the WRC, Mr Marchese argued that the denial of fair procedures rendered the dismissal unfair.

He stated that there was serious concern about how Apple got access to a private chat and that he was invited into this chat transaction.

Mr Marchese argued that he was fully entitled to all his personal data on file and that the Apple company never attended to the lawful objections raised by him.

In response, the Apple company stated that the data protection issues are matters for the Data Commissioner and that the contents of the chats warranted dismissal.

In his report, Adjudication Officer at the WRC, Eugene Hanly put before an examination of the chat transcript showing statements by the complainant and colleagues.

The examples includes - She makes psychological terrorism - She’s stupid - a poor bad person - She is a bitch - She hates me - she is trying to kick me out - she is strange - we must kick her off she is a bitch - she is really fake - Compulsive liar - she is an asshole - she is doing everything to send me away - what a bitch - I want E out - I want to massacre E and R.

Mr Hanly found that the “chat” transcript was not obtained illegally and the Apple company was entitled to use it rely upon it, act upon it and was obliged to do so.

At the Labour Court, Ms O’Donnell did not address the specifics of the case after Apple stated that it accepted the dismissal was not unfair and concerned herself with redress only.

Mr O’Donnell found that that reinstatement or re-engagement of Mr Marchese is not a practical option and that compensation is the appropriate redress.

Mr Marchese was unemployed from November 24th 2017 to June 4th 2018 when he took up employment elsewhere where he was received a higher rate of pay.

Mr Marchese stated that his loss during that period was €16,670.

Setting aside the ruling of the WRC, Ms O’Donnell stated that the Labour Court determines that the complaint of unfair dismissal is well founded and that it just to award Mr Marchese €15,000 compensation.