Ryanair workers taking 50% pay cut as Aer Lingus offers voucher refunds plus 10%

Ryanair's staff are to take a 50% pay cut.

The company's Chief Executive Michael O' Leary told the Financial Times that it is preparing for a lengthy shutdown in European air travel due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Mr O'Leary told the newspaper they are working on a worst case scenario of two to three months, in which flights would be grounded and revenues vanish.

Yesterday, trade union Forsa said Aer Lingus wages are to be halved on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus has said that customers who booked flights with them between March 21 and May 31 can apply for a voucher for the full value of their travel, including taxes and charges, plus an additional 10%.

They said that the voucher can be used to book travel to / from any destination on the Aer Lingus network over the next five years.

Customers can apply for the voucher online at aerlingus.com.

