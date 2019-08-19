News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ryanair to seek court injunction today in bid to prevent pilot strike

Ryanair to seek court injunction today in bid to prevent pilot strike
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 09:06 AM

Ryanair is going to the High Court today to try to prevent this week's planned strike action.

The airline's lawyers are seeking an injunction to stop pilots walking off the job on Thursday and Friday.

Around 180 Irish-based Ryanair pilots are due to strike later this week in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The High Court will hear an application from the airline later, which aims to stop that industrial action.

The airline is seeking an injunction preventing the trade union Fórsa, which is the parent union of IALPA, from striking for 48 hours.

Unless an agreement is reached, there is the possibility of serious disruption for travellers.

Industrial action last year resulted in the cancellation of more than 100 flights and disrupted the travel plans of some 18,000 Irish passengers.

READ MORE

Johnson to meet EU leaders as Number 10 plays down Whitehall no-deal dossier

More on this topic

38-year-old due in court over rape charge in the North38-year-old due in court over rape charge in the North

Woman in 90s who doctors say needs palliative care cannot be removed from hospital, court rulesWoman in 90s who doctors say needs palliative care cannot be removed from hospital, court rules

Tusla need to 'get their act together' about putting youths in hostels, court hearsTusla need to 'get their act together' about putting youths in hostels, court hears

Ryanair asks High Court for orders preventing next week's proposed strike by its pilotsRyanair asks High Court for orders preventing next week's proposed strike by its pilots

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Dublin assault: Man released without chargeDublin assault: Man released without charge

Firefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial EstateFirefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial Estate

Humphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hoursHumphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hours

Students skipping lectures to go to workStudents skipping lectures to go to work


Lifestyle

Frits Potgieter is General Manager with Muckross Park Hotel and Spa.You've Been Served: Frits Potgieter, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »