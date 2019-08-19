Ryanair to seek court injunction today in bid to prevent pilot strike

Ryanair is going to the High Court today to try to prevent this week's planned strike action.

The airline's lawyers are seeking an injunction to stop pilots walking off the job on Thursday and Friday.

Around 180 Irish-based Ryanair pilots are due to strike later this week in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The High Court will hear an application from the airline later, which aims to stop that industrial action.

The airline is seeking an injunction preventing the trade union Fórsa, which is the parent union of IALPA, from striking for 48 hours.

Unless an agreement is reached, there is the possibility of serious disruption for travellers.

Industrial action last year resulted in the cancellation of more than 100 flights and disrupted the travel plans of some 18,000 Irish passengers.