Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ryanair talks to get back underway tomorrow

Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 09:50 PM

Talks aimed at resolving the Ryanair dispute get underway again in the morning.

It is the fourth day of negotiations to try and sort out the row over base transfers, annual leave and promotions.

Three days of talks between airline management and the Forsa union began earlier this week but a deal could not be reached.

The dispute has led to five days of industrial action by some Irish-based Ryanair pilots.

This morning it was revealed that Ryanair management and pilots have failed to reach an agreement following the third day of talks.

Their negotiations lasted more than 12 hours yesterday.

Negotiations, which are taking place at Dublin airport, are being mediated by independent troubleshooter Kieran Mulvey.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Ryanair

Related Articles

Management and pilots fail to reach agreement after three days of Ryanair talks

Final day of Ryanair talks aimed at solving dispute continuing

Sides meet again after 'constructive' talks in Ryanair dispute

Talks between Ryanair and pilots enter second day

More in this Section

Teen arrested after being caught with €50k worth of cocaine

Ulster Unionist councillor set to face motion of no confidence

Fianna Fáil hit out over defence forces pay during Papal visit

With 130 days until December 25, Brown Thomas opens Christmas Shop


Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »