Ryanair staff tell High Court case Peter Bellew was slow to make decisions

Senior Ryanair employees have told the High Court that its outgoing Chief Operations Officer Peter Bellew was slow to make decisions on issues raised with him.

Adrian Dunne and Neal McMahon who both hold senior positions with Ryanair told the court that they had both reported to Mr Bellew before he announced he was leaving the airline.

Mr Dunne, in reply to Martin Hayden SC for Ryanair, said that Mr Bellew had not signed off on decisions to make salary increases for airline managers based at Stansted in the UK.

He also said that issues concerning important capital expenditure in Spain that he had raised with Mr Bellew were not brought up at meetings attended by the airline's senior managers known as Zs.

He said Mr Bellew informed him that these issues were under consideration by Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary.

Mr Dunne said after some time he raised the issues directly with Mr O'Leary, who claimed he knew nothing about them, and then made decisions on the issues raised.

Under cross-examination by Tom Mallon Bl for Mr Bellew, Mr Dunne did not accept the contention that Mr O'Leary knew about the issues including the proposed pay increases and had sat on them.

Mr Dunne also accepted that the first memo where he wrote down issues he had with Mr Bellew was done after it was announced that Mr Bellew was leaving the airline.

Mr McMahon said that he too had raised issues about the time it took Mr Bellew to make a decision.

He said that after waiting for several weeks he also went directly to Mr O'Leary after he sought to have pay increases improved for important staff involved in the training of pilots.

Mr McMahon remains under cross-examination by John Rogers for Mr Bellew.

They were giving evidence on the fifth day of Ryanair's action against Mr Bellew, who Ryanair has sued over his decision to take up employment with easyJet next month.

In a claim, denied by Mr Bellew, Ryanair says he cannot commence work with what it considers to be its main rival in the low fares aviation sector because of a 12-month non-compete clause in his contract of employment.

In reply to a question from the Judge another Ryanair executive Eddie Wilson, who is the airline's former head of people and current Ryanair DAC CEO, said he was one of eight senior executives in the organisation known as Z.

He said that the Z have meetings every week, which are attended by Mr O'Leary. When asked if Mr O'Leary could be described as the airline's "capo di tutti i capi" or boss of bosses he said that he "would not necessarily agree with that particular description".

The case continues before Mr Justice Allen, who at the conclusion of today's hearing warned that the longer the case progressed the lesser the chance that the court will be in a position to give its decision before Christmas.

At the outset of today's resumed hearing, Mr Senan Allen lifted a reporting restriction imposed on the media of a figure contained in a question put by Mr Bellew's counsel John Rogers SC to Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary.

When cross-examining Mr O'Leary in relation to share option schemes offered to senior employees, Mr Rogers asked the Ryanair boss if it had set a profit target for the year 2020 of €1.75bn.

Mr O'Leary did not answer that question and told the judge that he could not do so as the making public of any profit targets was a breach of stock market rules.

Following an intervention by Martin Hayden SC for Ryanair Mr Justice Allen said he was imposing a restriction on the media reporting the figure of €1.75bn, but that he would revisit that figure.

Lawyers for INM, which is the publisher of the Irish Independent and the Irish Times, represented by Tom Murphy Bl, attended court last week and raised concerns about the order.

The matter was due to argued before Mr Justice Allen this morning.

At the outset Mr Hayden said that after considering the matter, and the fact Mr O'Leary had not said anything in response to the question that breached market rules, Ryanair was no longer seeking to have the reporting restriction kept in place.

Counsel added that it was Ryanair's view that the question should not have been asked in the first place.

Mr Rogers said he was not making any comment to that assertion.