Ryanair seeks injunction preventing pilots' strike from going ahead

By Aodhan O 'Faolain and Ray Managh
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Ryanair is to ask the High Court for an order preventing its Irish based pilots from going on strike next week.

In it proceedings, Ryanair DAC is seeking an injunction preventing the trade union Forsa, which is the parent union of IALPA which represents approximately 180 Dublin based pilots directly employed by the airline, from striking for 48 hours commencing on midnight on August 22 next.

At the call over of the vacation sitting of the High Court on Friday morning, barrister Eoin O'Shea Bl told Ms Justice Carmel Stewart that the airline intends, later today to seek permission to serve short notice of the injunctions proceedings against the union.  

Counsel said that Ryanair will also ask the court to hear its application for orders preventing the proposed strike early next week. 

The Judge who is hearing other cases said she will deal with the application later today.

More to follow.

