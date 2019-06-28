Ryanair says it 'may be forced to move HQ out of Ireland' after failure in bid to refer pilots tax law to EU court

Ryanair has failed to have a law which, it says, effectively doubles taxes for some 4,000 of its 6,500 pilots referred to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) to determine whether it is compatible with EU law.

The airline has also failed to get an injunction suspending the operation of the tax law pending determination of its case claiming it is discriminatory.

In its High Court challenge, Ryanair says Section 127B of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997 is unconstitutional because it imposes a discriminatory financial disadvantage to its non-Ireland/UK/Netherlands-based aircrew.

It says it costs it more than its non-Irish competitors to deliver the same net pay and can mean it will become commercially unviable to continue operating in certain countries, as has already happened with its Timisoara base in Romania. This is unless Ryanair "endures the uncompetitive measure" of inflating gross salaries to offset the negative impact of Section 127B.

It also says if it were to deduct local taxes in the country a pilot lives in, as well as what it is required to deduct here under Section 127B, the airline would be faced with industrial action and or/resignations.

It would cost Ryanair €5m a month, or €60m a year, to "bear the brunt of this double-taxation" and would result in increases being passed on to passengers.

'May be forced to switch HQ'

Ryanair also argued Section 127B sends a negative message to aircrew, affects its reputation with the EU Commissioner and other politicians and would have a negative impact on collective agreements it has reached to date with aircrew in some of its 12 EU centres.

It says it may be forced to switch its headquarters from Ireland to a more favourable tax jurisdiction if this situation is allowed to continue.

Ryanair's case is against the Minister for Finance and the Revenue Commissioners who deny its claims. It argues, among other things, Section 127B was not contrary to OECD principles or requirements.

While there is a provision in OECD's "model tax convention" for restricting taxing rights in relation to employment aboard aircraft, this provision is not binding, it says. It merely constitutes guidance which member EU states may have regard to when concluding or amending double taxation agreements, the defendants say.

Today, Mr Justice Robert Haughton ruled the least risk of injustice lay in refusing Ryanair an injunction suspending Section 127B pending the determination of the main case. He said damages were an adequate remedy should Ryanair win and the balance of convenience lay in retaining the status quo.

The judge said he was not persuaded by Ryanair's arguments in relation to financial loss and reputational damage from knock-on industrial unrest.

If it is forced to relocate HQ to another country, while this would involve substantial cost, the reversal of such a move would not necessarily be impossible, he said.

He was of the view there was an element of speculation in the claim about the loss of reputation, particularly in relation to consumer confidence. Even if it was to become a source of significant loss, it was "surely" something Ryanair could prove later on through appropriate accounting or expert evidence.

The judge also rejected Ryanair's application for a referral to the CJEU for a preliminary ruling on the compatibility of Section 127B with EU law.

While the High Court can make a reference at this early stage of the proceedings, he was satisfied that in this case, a referral to the CJEU at this point would be wholly premature.

Among the reasons for this was Ryanair had failed to show an arguable case which meant there was not sufficient detail for the High Court to make appropriate findings of fact which would be used in framing a referral to the CJEU.

The judge said he had expressed surprise during the hearing that as a result of agreements reached between Ryanair and aircrew in recent times that there had been no engagement between other EU states and Ireland in relation to the continued operation of Section 127B.

While parties have a right to litigate, this was a dispute which should be "addressed collaboratively" by the appropriate parties - Ryanair, the State defendants, aircrew unions and other EU states. This should be done by "sitting around the table and negotiating".

He added: "I again express the hope that course will be pursued".