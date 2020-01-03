Ryanair preparing for further delays to delivery of 737 Max planes

Ryanair says it is preparing for further delays to the delivery of its Boeing 737 Max airliners.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary has told a German magazine that he will be lucky to see any by October, having ordered 135.

"We were meant to have 58 planes by the summer," he told Wirtschaftswoche.

"That went down to 30, then 20, then ten and the latest is maybe only five. It's possible we'll only get the first jets in October 2020."

The 737 Max has been grounded since March following two crashes which claimed 346 lives.

The Ethiopian Airlines crash last year prompted aviation authorities worldwide to ban the 737 Max, five months after a Lion Air crash off the coast of Indonesia, until they are satisfied Boeing has guaranteed the plane's safety.

The largest users of the Max, including Southwest in the US, German travel giant TUI, and Norwegian Air have been heavily disrupted by the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.