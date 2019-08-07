News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ryanair pilots in UK vote for strike action; Irish pilots' decision due Friday

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 06:27 PM

Ryanair's British pilots are to stage a series of strikes after voting in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) voted by 4-1 to back a campaign of action on a 72% turnout.

Irish pilots are currently being balloted for strikes, with a decision due on Friday.

The UK strikes will be held from 00.01am on August 22 until 11.59pm on August 23 and from 00.01am on September 2 until 11.59pm on September 4.

A union statement said: “Decades of Ryanair refusing to deal with unions has resulted in two things. Firstly, a management that apparently doesn’t understand how to work with unions, and secondly a company that doesn’t have a number of standard agreements that any union would reasonably expect in any workplace.

“That is why our claim includes many issues including pensions; loss of license insurance; maternity benefits; allowances; and a fair, transparent, and consistent pay structure.

“We have made no progress with Ryanair management on any of those areas at all, seemingly because Ryanair management cannot understand how to go about working with us constructively, or how to negotiate. Ryanair has made no offer to Balpa in respect of its pilots.”

Brian Strutton, Balpa’s general secretary, said: “We have had no formal offer from Ryanair and it is imperative that we resolve this dispute urgently to avoid strike action. No pilot wants to spoil the public’s travel plans but at the moment it seems we have no choice.”

Ryanairindustrial actionTOPIC: Ryanair

