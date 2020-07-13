News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ryanair flight to Dublin diverted over bombscare

Ryanair flight to Dublin diverted over bombscare
The Ryanair flight was forced to land in Stansted London airport.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:32 PM

A Ryanair flight to Dublin was diverted this evening after a bombscare. 

British fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin after a bomb threat on board this evening.

The airline says a note found in a bathroom claimed there were explosives on board.

The Boeing 737-800 had departed Poland at 5.35pm and was due to touch down in Dublin at 7.35pm. 

The RAF sent Typhoon fighters to escort the airliner to Stansted Airport, where all passengers got off safely.

Ryanair says the jet and the passengers are being checked by UK police before being allowed to continue their journey home.

READ MORE

'Perfect storm' of tourists and pubs threaten Covid-19 progress warns Trinity Prof

More on this topic

UK police make four arrests over suspected Islamist terror plotUK police make four arrests over suspected Islamist terror plot

UK Minister defends plans for terrorists to take lie detector testsUK Minister defends plans for terrorists to take lie detector tests

New terror laws still hit by delaysNew terror laws still hit by delays

Brother of Manchester Arena bomber to face trialBrother of Manchester Arena bomber to face trial

LondonRyanairTOPIC: Terror alerts

More in this Section

Man arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork cityMan arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork city

Gardaí seize drugs worth €19.5k in West CorkGardaí seize drugs worth €19.5k in West Cork

Survey finds three-quarters of people likely to get coronavirus vaccine if one is foundSurvey finds three-quarters of people likely to get coronavirus vaccine if one is found

Mandatory face masks on public transport rule in effect from todayMandatory face masks on public transport rule in effect from today


Lifestyle

Bring summer holidays home with this season’s sparkling fragrance launches. Rachel Marie Walsh reports.PRODUCT WATCH: This summer's hottest fragrances

Manchester United, Love/Hate and a new documentary series on Iraq feature among today's top tips.Monday's TV Highlights: Manchester United, Love/Hate and a new documentary series on Iraq

From free places to pitch a tent, to high end glamping, we've got all bases coveredCamping options in Ireland - for all budgets

Why do we regard horsetail as a weed when it offers so many health benefits, asks Peter DowdallHorsetail: Is it a weed of a miracle plant?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »