Ryanair flight to Dublin diverted over bombscare

A Ryanair flight to Dublin was diverted this evening after a bombscare.

British fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin after a bomb threat on board this evening.

The airline says a note found in a bathroom claimed there were explosives on board.

The Boeing 737-800 had departed Poland at 5.35pm and was due to touch down in Dublin at 7.35pm.

#RYR74TD is now parked at the remote stand where aircraft are sent to with a potential security issue. Stansted Airport is a designated airfield to receive flights like this in the UK.

The RAF sent Typhoon fighters to escort the airliner to Stansted Airport, where all passengers got off safely.

Ryanair says the jet and the passengers are being checked by UK police before being allowed to continue their journey home.