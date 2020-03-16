Ryanair expects to ground most of European fleet in next 7-10 days; 20,000 Irish tourists to fly home this week

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have been drafted in to airlift up to 20,000 Irish tourists home from Spain before the end of the week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says Irish people need be on their way home before midnight on Thursday.

It is because of mounting uncertainty about air travel in Europe as countries impose restrictions to deal with Covid-19.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says it is a precaution we need to take.

"We can see what's happening in terms of aviation across Europe Union.

"We can see that a number of countries have shut their borders, shut their airports. A country like Poland for example, you can't fly in or out anymore.

"Ryanair actually sent two rescue planes to bring people out of Poland who wouldn't otherwise have been able to book commercial flights.

"So this is what we are seeing now and what we don't want is for thousands of Irish people to be stranded for weeks."

Over the course of the past week, Italy, Malta, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Greece, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Poland, Norway and Cyprus have imposed flight bans of varying degrees.

Ryanair said it expects these restrictions will result in the grounding of the majority of its aircraft fleet across Europe over the next seven to 10 days.

"In those countries where the fleet is not grounded, social distancing restrictions may make flying to all intents and purposes, impractical, if not, impossible," the airline said in a statement today.

Ryanair expects to reduce its seat capacity by up to 80% for April and May but has not ruled out a full grounding of the fleet.

"We are working with our people and our unions across all EU countries to address this extraordinary and unprecedented Covid-19 event, the impact and duration of which is, at this time, impossible to determine."

It said that their focus is on completing as much of the scheduled flying programme as is permitted by National Governments over the next seven days so that they can repatriate customers where possible.

"We have seen a substantial decline in bookings over the last two weeks, and we expect this will continue for the foreseeable future.

"We will continue to monitor demand, as well as Government flight restrictions, and we will continue to make further cuts to schedules as necessary."

Today, Ryanair announced that it has removed the flight change fee on all bookings in April. It had already removed the fee for bookings in March.

It is now offering their customers the following options:

Customers can now move their flight free of charge to a date in the future

The flight change fee will be waived in full

Customers will only have to pay the difference in fare

This flight date change will only apply to the route customers have already booked

We advise customers not to try to change to another date in April

READ MORE Calls for restaurants and cafes to shut following govt decision to close pubs

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus has advised that they are working with relevant authorities to ensure that those who wish to travel to Ireland from Spain and the Canary Islands can do so in the coming days.

"We intend to operate our scheduled services on our Malaga, Barcelona and Canary Islands routes until 21 March inclusive.

"If you are booked to travel on or before 21 March there is no need to change your booking.

"If you are booked to travel on these routes between 22 March and 31 March, please re-book to a date prior to 22 March on aerlingus.com or on the Aer Lingus app."

The airline intends to operate scheduled services to and from Madrid and Bilbao until March 16 inclusive.

"If you are booked to travel on or before 16 March there is no need to change your booking.

""If you are booked to travel on these routes between 17 March and 31 March, please re-book to a date prior to 17 March."

No change fees or fare difference will apply for Aer Lingus customers re-booking for travel on these routes.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) welcomed the move by the Tánaiste to ensure that Irish tourists who want to come home can do so by midnight Thursday.

"There was wide concern when a growing number of flights had been grounded in Spain due to preventative measures against the coronavirus," said John Spollen, President of the ITAA.

"We also welcome Aer Lingus and Ryanair’s commitment to allocate bigger planes to the popular Spanish routes in order to accommodate passengers.

"Both airlines waiving booking and seat fees for anyone who wants to change a booking from a later flight to one in the coming days is also welcome.”

The ITAA has asked Mr Coveney to look at the repatriation of Irish travellers from other EU countries and across the world, especially the US.

The ITAA notes the following from the Department of Foreign Affairs:

The Spanish government has assured Ireland that airports and airspace remain open

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus have been in contact with customers via email and social media channels on how to book

Customers should book or make changes to existing bookings directly with them

The Department of Foreign Affairs continue to advise Irish citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Spain

Spanish airports are asking passengers to travel to the airport in small groups and at their allotted time

Do not travel to a Spanish airport unless you have a booking