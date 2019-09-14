Ryanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline says

Ryanair says a number of delays earlier this morning were caused by an IT systems outage.

Annoyed passengers posted on social media to say they were unable to check-in online or at various airports.

In a statement provided to MailOnline, Ryanair apologised and said the issue has been resolved and flights are back operating as normal.

"This morning we suffered a system outage which caused some short delays at airport check-in and boarding.

"The system has been restored and flights are operating as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.