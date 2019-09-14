News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ryanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline says

Ryanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline says
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 12:34 PM

Ryanair says a number of delays earlier this morning were caused by an IT systems outage.

Annoyed passengers posted on social media to say they were unable to check-in online or at various airports.

In a statement provided to MailOnline, Ryanair apologised and said the issue has been resolved and flights are back operating as normal.

"This morning we suffered a system outage which caused some short delays at airport check-in and boarding.

"The system has been restored and flights are operating as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.

