Ryan Tubridy 'looks forward to being back soon' after getting Covid-19

Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for Covid-19.

The RTÉ Radio 1 and Late Late Show presenter asked RTÉ to confirm the news today.

RTÉ have said that Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on Radio 1, while they are working on plans for this Friday's Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy said: "Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place.

"I look forward to being back to work really soon."