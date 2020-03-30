Ryan Tubridy 'looks forward to being back soon' after getting Covid-19

Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for Covid-19.
The RTÉ Radio 1 and Late Late Show presenter asked RTÉ to confirm the news today.
RTÉ have said that Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on Radio 1, while they are working on plans for this Friday's Late Late Show.
Ryan Tubridy said: "Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.
"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place.
"I look forward to being back to work really soon."
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024